Entertainment: How Has Poker Remained a Relevant Sport?

26 May 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Poker dates back to the 18th century and has therefore been around for more than two centuries. It has changed over time and progressed into the game we know today. Poker can be traced back to the early 18th century in France, called “Poque.” The game was brought to America by French settlers and became popular in the Mississippi River Delta region after the Civil War.

What is Poker?

Poker is a card game played with five cards or more from a deck of 52 cards. The game's objective is to have the strongest hand in the round between players. The popularity of poker has skyrocketed in recent years.

The World Series of Poker, which is the biggest and most prestigious poker tournament globally, has also seen a surge in popularity in recent years. The Main Event of the World Series of Poker (WSOP), which is also the biggest event of the tournament, has been televised since 2003. The final table of the WSOP Main Event is now one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. The WSOP can be enjoyed on television by watching the ESPN channel. The winner of the 2003 WSOP was the first-ever poker tournament winner to be crowned on live television.

In 2017, the main event’s final table was watched by more than 15 million people in the United States alone. ESPN has televised the final table of the WSOP Main event every year since 2007. The Series can also be enjoyed on different broadcasting sites like PokerGo.

The Main Event’s final table is usually held in November, a few days after the World Series of Poker concludes. It typically lasts for eight to ten hours and is divided into several episodes.

The players at the final table of the WSOP are usually paid a six-figure sum for their appearance. In 2017, the Main Event winner was awarded a prize of $8.1 million. The players also typically receive a sponsorship deal from a major online poker site.

Wrapping Up

Poker has come a long way over the years, with WSOP dominating the poker world. The sport has only been rising in popularity. With growing numbers over the years, it has progressed to an accredited sport in several countries. It’s safe to say that poker is one sport that is here to stay and won’t faze out any time soon.

It is one of the most followed sports in the world as it is all based on luck and strategy combined. You create and decide your fate by the cards dealt to you by the dealer. Poker will most likely never change on a sports level. It has been perfected and will remain the preferred game for any card-playing lover. It will stay with us to the end of times, and rightfully so, as it is one of the best card sports to have ever existed.