Water off in Tower area, near Blarney

31 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is installing new water connections on the Kerry Road, Tower, Cork. As a result, this may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses from 10.30am until 5.00pm on Tuesday, 31 May.

Areas possibly impacted include: Kerry Road, Saint Ann’s Hill, Model Quarter, Sycamore Falls, Glenview Terrace, Tower Cross, Bawnnafinny, Coolflugh, Muskerry Heights, Model Village, Saint Philomena’s Crescent, Dromin Drive, Seanachloch, Dromcarra, Laurenston Avenue, Laurenston Court, Laurenston Crescent, Laurenston Grove, Woodborough, and surrounding areas

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure their work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: COR00048228

