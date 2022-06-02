Free Outdoor exhibition of Irish sculpture at Ballymaloe House

2 June 2022

By Tom Collins

Ballymaloe House will host an open-air sculpture exhibition this summer in conjunction with the Richard Scott Gallery

The exhibition, which is free to attend, will be hosted on the grounds of the beautiful Ballymaloe House Hotel and opened on Wednesday 1st June at 6pm. It will be open daily from 9am to 9pm. The exhibition is free of charge to attend and will run until 31st August 2022

There will be 40 Irish works of art on display from 28 Irish artists at the exhibition curated by Richard Scott Sculpture on the grounds of Ballymaloe House. There will also be guided tours throughout the summer.

Laura Behan, General Manager at Ballymaloe House said: “We are once again delighted to welcome the open-air sculpture exhibition to Ballymaloe House. There will be some fantastic works on display and everyone is welcome to come and visit. Some of the artists on display will include Tom Campbell and Richard Healy.”

In addition to the sculptor exhibition, Ballymaloe House is now open for ‘Conservatory Lunches’ with an a la carte light menu being served from Monday to Saturday from 1pm to 2.30pm.

More information at https://www.rssculpture.com/exhibitions/