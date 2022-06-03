3 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Cycling Campaign donated books to Cork City Library for UN World Bike Day

Kevin Long from Cork Cycling Campaign said that the Cork Cycling Campaign are delighted to donate a collection of cycling related books to Cork City Library to celebrate World Bicycle Day today.

The selection of books cover a wide range of cycling topics, from sustainable urban mobility, history & economics of cycling, travel guides, adventure and more.

Cycling is a healthy, economical, sustainable, sociable and fun way to get around our City, and you can learn all about using the fantastic free resource that is our Cities Libraries.

Patricia Looney Senior Executive Librarian of Cork City Library said