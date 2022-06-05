Old Custom of “Dancing at the Crossroads” To Resume at Laharn Cross on June Bank Holiday Weekend

5 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The old tradition and historic custom of open air cross roads dancing will resume at Laharn Cross, Lombardstown, Mallow on Sunday, 5th June 2022

The return of traditional Irish music and dance is long awaited for after a two year period where no dancing took place at the Crossroads due to Covid-19.

Situated on the foot of Baelic Mountain in the heart of North Cork, Laharn Cross is the location where people gather each and every Sunday night throughout the summer months from 8 – 10pm. Large crowds will step it out on the raised timber platform to dance the night away to live music to bands such as Denis Hickey & the Marino Band, C & M Sound, The Singing Jarvey plus many many more.

Waltzes, quicksteps, foxtrots, not to mention polkas, shoe the donkey and the siege of Ennis will be the order of the evening for the hundreds of enthusiastic dancers who gather for two hours to dance the night at this historic crossroads whose name is rapidly becoming a household word throughout Munster.

Mary P. O’Sullivan, Chairperson of Laharn Community Action CLG said “We are thrilled to be re-opening at Laharn Cross this June Bank Holiday weekend. We have missed it greatly over the last two year but public health and the health of our patrons comes first. The tradition of dancing at the crossroads is alive and well here at Laharn Cross and we are looking forward to everyone returning and seeing both young and old taking part. We look forward to a great summer of entertainment. Everyone is invited; the fun is free, though we do ask people to contribute a few euros in the donation boxes which go towards the cost of the live bands”.

Don’t be feared about wet summer evenings – it’s only a ‘quick skip and jive’ away from Laharn Heritage Centre where the dancing can continue if the weather isn’t favourable. The centre is located about one kilometre away from Laharn Cross.

Pat Daly kicks off proceedings on Sunday 5th June 2022. Bands appearing at Laharn Cross for the month of June are as follows: