Cork Hotel partners with the ‘Small Luxury Hotels of the World’

10 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Further enhancing its presence on the global stage as one of Ireland’s top luxury destination hotels, The Montenotte Hotel is pleased to announce its recent partnership with the prestigious, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH).

Joining an elite and impressive list of over 500 independent luxury hotels and resorts worldwide, The Montenotte Hotel is the only hotel in Cork to have been selected and invited into the exclusive SLH community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels.

Frits Potgieter, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel, said; “We are thrilled to be partnering with Small Luxury Hotels of the World and delighted to be part of such an exclusive portfolio that features some of the very best independent, luxury hotels in the world. We are looking forward to further enhancing our international presence and welcoming visitors from all over the world who are seeking a bespoke, boutique luxury hotel experience with a real difference.”

The Montenotte Hotel is renowned for its luxurious, design-led interiors, unparalleled personalised service, and committed to creating exceptional and unique experiences for its guests. The unrivalled views of Cork city and harbour, coupled with the hotel’s vibrant, independently-minded character made it an easy choice for SLH as its chosen destination hotel in Cork.

Dan Luddington, VP of Development for SLH, said; “The Montenotte Hotel is quite the secret pearl in Cork from an international perspective, but it’s only a matter of time before the property gains global acclaim and recognition as one of the leading luxury boutique hotels in Ireland. The continuous investment of the owners is evident throughout the hotel and the vision for the future is tremendously exciting. Style, personality, and great service delivered by passionate people make The Montenotte Hotel worthy of attention and we are so pleased for it to join our exclusive portfolio of Small Luxury Hotels of the World family.”

Bookings for The Montenotte Hotel can be made directly with the hotel website at www.TheMontenotteHotel.com or from mid-June on the Small Luxury Hotels of the World website at www.slh.com