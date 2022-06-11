Free publicity for Cork takeaways on RTE TV

11 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Calling all Independent Takeaways

Are you the people’s favourite takeaway? Do you have what it takes to

prove you’re the best?

This is a battle of Ireland’s much loved takeaways. Whether you own a

Chipper, Chinese or a Burger Joint, we want to hear from you!

Animo TV, the makers of Ireland’s Fittest Family and The Great House

Revival, are making a brand new competition series for RTE Two which

celebrates our love of the Takeaway.

Animo TV are looking up and down the country for amazing independent

takeaways to showcase their cookery skills and compete to be crowned

winners at the end of the series.