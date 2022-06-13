Irish Water helping to unlock housing in East Cork

13 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Investment of over €12m as part of the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has today announced the signing of a new construction contract which will unlock the development of new housing in the East Cork area. Construction will shortly get underway on the Midleton Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) Wastewater Project, which will lead to significant improvements in the local wastewater network so that it can support new homes and businesses in the future.

The project consists of constructing strategic wastewater infrastructure including over 7.1km of new wastewater pipelines and two new wastewater pumping stations that will assist the future development of housing in the Water Rock Urban Expansion area in Midleton.

Mark Murray, Irish Water Programme Manager said “I am delighted to be announcing this contract signing as we commencement into the construction stage of this critical project. The project represents another great step towards the development of essential new housing and businesses in the East Cork area. Irish Water has been liaising closely with several other agencies who have planned development in the area including Cork County Council, Iarnród Éireann and EirGrid.

“This is a significant investment, and we look forward to working closely with the people of Midleton over the next 18 months as we deliver this project. Irish Water is committed to playing its part in the national drive to provide homes to people who need them by developing and prioritising the delivery of key water services infrastructure. By improving the wastewater infrastructure, Midleton will continue to thrive both socially and economically in the years to come.”

Welcoming the project, Deputy David Stanton said “I welcome the confirmation from Irish Water that construction works on the pipeline from Midleton to Carrigtwohill, the pumping stations and the associated infrastructure are shortly set to begin for completion within 18 months. This announcement gives certainty to local developers who are anxious to proceed with the delivery of much-needed housing units in East Cork.”

The project, being delivered by Geda Construction Ltd on behalf of Irish Water, is due to commence in late June/early July of this year and will take approximately 18 months to complete.

Works will take place around the Water Rock area along the access road to the Nordic Enterprise Park, Castle Rock Ave Road, Ballyrichard More Road and Carrigane Road. Irish Water, Cork County Council and Geda Construction Ltd. will liaise with all stakeholders in the community regarding any traffic management plans that are required as part of the project.

Irish Water is working in partnership with all those who are committed to the goal of providing homes, to ensure the utility can deliver water infrastructure where and when it’s needed.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.