New Restaurant opens on Main Street, Carrigaline

13 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Next to AIB Bank this new ‘eat in or take out’ is a welcome addition to the Main Street of what is County Cork’s largest town – Carrigaline. Open 12 noon to 10pm, 7 days

Chicken fans rejoice! Following its success across Scotland and England, Black Rooster Peri Peri has today opened its first Irish restaurant in Carrigaline, Co Cork with a view to opening more stores in Munster over the coming twelve months.

The new business, which has brought 20 jobs to Carrigaline represents an investment of €320,000, and specialises in delicious Peri Peri chicken – made from its own secret recipe – that is prepared and “grilled to perfection” in store while the customer waits.

Customers can choose from an extensive menu which includes wings, strips, burgers, pittas, quesadillas, burritos in a variety of flavours ranging from extra mild to extra hot. Black Rooster Peri Peri also offers kids meals, and lighter options like salads and rice bowls, allowing customers to get anything from a quick lunch to a family dinner.

The franchise saw an explosion in popularity since opening its doors in Glasgow in 2017 and has expanded rapidly, with sixteen stores across Scotland and England to date, with the company expected to expand to further locations across Ireland in due course.

Owner of the Black Rooster Peri Peri Carrigaline store Reggie Sweetnam said they were excited to bring the hugely successful franchise to both Cork and Ireland. said:

“We are thrilled to bring Black Rooster Peri Peri to Cork and be the first to open in Ireland. We have been a fan of Black Rooster Peri Peri for years and know that they have almost a cult status amongst Peri Peri lovers in Scotland, so we knew we had to bring it Leeside.” “Carrigaline was an obvious location when the opportunity arose – it has a great community of residents and businesses, and we can’t wait to meet customers – locals and passers-by alike. Our plans don’t just stop at Carrigaline though, as the aim is to open stores in Ballincollig, Midleton, Waterford and Limerick.”

Kevin Bell, Owner and Director of Black Rooster Peri Peri added

“Our brand is much loved over in Scotland. Last year we opened our first store in England which has been a huge success, so now to be opening in Ireland is a massive milestone for our business. We’re looking forward to seeing more stores opening throughout the country and can’t wait to see what the locals think!”

Black Rooster Peri Peri Carrigaline is open from 12 noon to 10pm seven days a week, at Main Street Carrigaline