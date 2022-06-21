Music Scheme Returns to West Cork Towns This Summer

21 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Music in sunny West Cork this summer

Cork County Council’s Special Music Event Scheme returns to West Cork this month with free musical entertainment in Bandon, Kinsale, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Dunmanway. This community-driven initiative aims to promote tourism in West Cork and is a collaborative project between the Council, businesses and the community.

Now in its fifth year, the Special Music Event Scheme has seen many high-quality musicians take to the stage in previous years. This year is no different with talented local groups performing a mix of brass and reed as well as traditional music, song and dance by local Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann music groups. Spanning 18 dates, the programme runs until the end of August.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan welcomed the announcement of the 2022 programme, saying

“The Special Music Event Scheme has brought a fantastic atmosphere to Cork County Council’s West Cork and Bandon Kinsale Municipal District in the past and I am sure it will continue this tradition with its return to our streets for 2022. The success of this initiative is all thanks to the interest and enthusiasm shown by the local business associations and the community music groups. They have worked so hard together to promote their local towns as destinations in which to experience Cork’s unique hospitality and culture. I would encourage people of all ages to check out this year’s programme and to plan a visit to one of the participating towns to sample the marvellous musical talent of our local musicians.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added,

“This scheme is one of many initiatives the Council has put place to support and nurture the Arts and live entertainment at a local level. Since its establishment, the Special Music Event Scheme has encouraged and promoted music events that involve significant voluntary input while also encouraging businesses to work with volunteers to promote their local towns. Cork County Council recognizes the contribution that these music events can make to the lives of people in the county with cultural and social benefits as well as boosting the local economy and enhancing the vibrancy of our towns.”

For details on the Special Music Event Scheme in Bandon Kinsale and West Cork Municipal Districts, visit www.corkcoco.ie