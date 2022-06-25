25 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

West Cork Literary Festival Returns – Various Locations, Bantry, West Cork – July 8th – 15th 2022

The West Cork Literary Festival, is a week-long celebration of writing and reading, with a varied and extensive programme which takes place in and around the town of Bantry from July 8th to 15th.

A firmly established highlight of the Irish Literary calendar, famous Irish and international writers, as well as established and emerging writers, gather each year. There are master classes, readings, and workshops, as well as interviews with authors, book launches, and a myriad of other events.

The long list of visitors to Bantry this year includes names like Colm Tóibín, Jane Casey, Paul Muldoon, Zadie Smith & West Cork Native, Louise O’Neill whose latest novel, Idol has been published to critical and popular acclaim.

“It was wonderful to hear about people finding comfort in books and the arts over the past two years so thank you to all of the writers and audience members who joined us online when physical festivals were not possible. You kept our spirits up and we hope that we did the same for you” says Festival Director, Eimear O’Herlihy, “however we are very aware that so many writers missed out on launches and engaging with audiences and other authors during this time. Therefore it gives us huge pleasure to be back in person and to be able to share with you some of the incredible writers whose work has spoken to us this year. This July we hope that you will embrace new discoveries and old favourites amongst our line-up of Irish and international writers, novelists, poets, essayists, short story writers, memoirists, translators, creative writing tutors and writers for children and young people.”

Booking for all events in now open on www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie or (0)27 527 88