National award for Douglas estate agent

27 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

Douglas estate agent DNG Creedon was awarded the 2021 DNG Residential Deal of the Year award at the DNG National Conference, which took place at The Curragh Racecourse last Friday.

Established in Douglas in 2001 by owner Michael Creedon, and run by Director Glenn O’Connor since 2014, the agent received the award in recognition of the sale of a property at Maryborough Orchard in Douglas for €1.275 million.

Remarkably, the buyers never physically viewed the property before purchasing. The couple, from San Francisco, viewed the home via video tour on Facebook and were not physically inside the property until the sale closed.

Providing residential and commercial sales and lettings, farm and land sales and leases, valuations, property management and auctions, the DNG Creedon team services Douglas, Rochestown, Carrigaline, Passage West, Ringaskiddy, Bishopstown, Wilton, Cork City, Blackrock, Beaumont, Donnybrook, Grange, Frankfield, Cobh, Mahon, Glenbrook, Monkstown, Ballincollig, Maryborough, Glasheen, Togher, Ballyphehane, Turners Cross, The Lough, Curraheen, Doughcloyne, and Melbourn Rd, South City Centre.

Welcoming the award, Glenn O’Connor, Director DNG Creedon said: “The whole team at DNG Creedon is delighted that our agency has been recognised with this prestigious award. We are the market leader in managing high-end residential property sales in the Munster region, delivering consistently for our customers over the past 12 months.”

The annual DNG National Conference and awards event was attended by more than 120 delegates from 80 offices from across the country. The awards celebrate and reward standards of service, business acumen, and professionalism across the DNG network.

Delegates met to discuss the future of Ireland’s property market, technology innovations connected to the residential property market and DNG’s role in the residential and commercial sector.