The best games

1 July 2022

Nowadays each online casino does its best to attract new clients and create an enjoyable and engaging atmosphere for all the guests. For this purpose, on the one hand, it is needed to provide a huge amount of games and use all the modern technologies. On the other hand, promotions, bonus systems, and loyalty programs are very significant.

Together with the Slotbox, you may enjoy good content of high quality and also become a part of the slotclub and use all the preferences provided by it. Here we are going to give some basic explanations and the most important information for all the avid players.

Online casinos: the general idea of the loyalty programs

The attractiveness of the online club depends not only on the excitement and adrenaline that can give the player this type of entertainment. Nowadays the possibility of receiving a bonus or becoming part of a good loyalty system becomes very important.

Bonus programs that virtual establishments offer players are a kind of lure, a chance for a casino to attract more attention from clients. Therefore, it is not at all surprising that most of the organizations actively offer all kinds of bonuses, hold promotions, and draw cash prizes. This is a unique and quite effective marketing strategy.

While searching for the online club, you can find advertising banners that inform about a new promotion in a casino or the best offer or something like this. The clients always pay attention to it, because such advertising is often bright, big and attractive. However, you need to carefully read through the details of each promotion and understand how does it work.

If we talk about what constitutes an online casino bonus, it may seem that the club offers money for free, but this does not mean at all that if you receive them, you can simply withdraw funds to your own account. This can be a trick. In order to receive this money, it is necessary to fulfill some conditions of the bonus program. Naturally, each specific casino makes its own amendments to these conditions. Nevertheless, every player must understand that you need to play responsibly.

We at Slotbox Online Casino Ireland provide a loyalty program for the clients that constitutes of earning points and coins and leveling up according to the activity of the gamer. The system is clear and we always stay in touch in order to give prompt responses to the questions of our clients.

In a nutshell, look carefully through the conditions that are presented by the club. Always check the presence of the license, the available methods for payments, the clients’ service as well as the variety of the games and bonus system. A reliable and trustworthy online club always provides the clients with the necessary information and helps to solve all the issues.

What is the SlotClub program and how does it work?

After you join the website and start to play, the points are collected on your account. Their total amount determines your level. Our loyalty program has the following levels:

after making your first deposit – Silver;

5,000 Points – Gold;

20,000 Points – Platinum;

100,000 Points – Diamond;

500,000 Points – Emerald;

2,500,000 Points – Ruby;

after special invitation – Black Diamond.

According to your level, you will be able to get some types of rewards. The higher is the level, the more rewards with a larger value it is possible to get. The system is tailored to the user, so your experience will be totally personalized.

After starting to play, you can see the progress in the loyalty section of the account. There you will see:

your current level;

the total amount of points and coins;

how close is the next reward

Remember, that after each leveling up you will instantly get a special reward to your account. This reward can be utilized without any delay.

What are the rewards for the next level?

Generally, they are a bit different according to the level. Among them are the following options:

free spins or bonus cash;

smaller requirements for wagering on rewards;

reward for your birthday, weekly and anniversary rewards;

higher value of free spins;

different limits for the withdrawal;

swift withdrawal;

events for VIP clients.

Our main aim is to provide the clients with a unique and satisfying experience. Therefore, we have created this system and regularly update it.

Points and Coins in Slotbox system

We have already mentioned special points that everyone can earn while playing. They affect your level in the club.

Live Casino, Table Games, and other types of activity contribute differently to the accumulation of points. They are earned from the play:

Slots or Scratchcards €1 Bet gives 2 points.

Table Games or Live Casino or Video Poker €20 Bet gives 2 points.

There are some certain occasions when we offer points multipliers and bonuses. It may depend on the day of the week or on the kind of game. Watch out for these offers, because they are helpful for your levelling up.

What are the Coins in our system?

While you are playing on our website, you will earn not only Points but also special Coins. You can use them further to get bonus cash, free spins, and other useful options. It is possible to earn 2 coins on every €100 Bet on Slots or Scratchcards or the €1000 Bet on Table Games or Live Casino.

Points and Coins: the difference

Every time you play, both points and coins are earned. Points were created to level up and get more possibilities and chances inside the system. Points are added up and you cannot spend or redeem them.

Coins that were earned you can exchange for a variety of useful options, including some useful free perks. They do not influence your level in the club.

For more details visit our Exchange page and read the details about this process.

How to get my rewards in Slotbox?

After starting to play, do not forget to follow your progress and look after the loyalty area of the account. Here your level, points, and coins together with all the rewards are shown and constantly updating.

Rewards that you get can be mainly used straight away. In addition, as a member of Slotbox system, you can always visit the Exchange page. In this section, it is possible to redeem or exchange coins that have been accumulated previously.

Benefits of the SlotClub

We provide our clients with the following advantages:

All the members of the club earn Points and Coins for each bet they make. After making the first deposit and joining the club, you become part of it with all the rights.

Points are needed to get to the next level, unlock rewards and use them for successful playing.

Coins are earned as well and can be converted into options that are useful for gaming.

The higher is your level, the more valuable are the rewards and free options that are waiting for.

We created for our clients the whole world of the best content and games together with the most interesting and welcoming promotions, bonuses, and loyalty system. Just start to explore it and we are going to stay in touch and answer all your questions and help to get the best experience ever.