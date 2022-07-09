Win a holiday to the value of €5,000 – in aid of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

9 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork based charity Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind are running a raffle to win a holiday to the value of €5,000 and help thm continue the work of #ChangingLives. The draw by the Model Farm Road based organisation is open to all residents of the Republic of Ireland, aged 18 or over as at the date of the raffle draw. Tickets can be purchased at www.guidedogs.ie or from many of the many nationwide volunteer Branches of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. The draw take will place on 31st August 2022.

About Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence. For over 40 years they have provided life-changing services and support to people across Ireland with sight loss. All services are offered free of charge and include the following: