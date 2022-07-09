MISING PERSON – 37 year old Peter O’Loughlin

9 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Gardaí at Gurranabraher are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 37-year-old Peter O’Loughlin, who is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since the 4th July, 2022.

Peter is described as approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes. It’s not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Aidan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.