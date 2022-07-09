Business and holiday passengers upset – Aer Lingus need to explain cancelled flights

9 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Aer Lingus management have been asked to appear before the Oireachtas Transport Committee to explain what they are doing for the thousands of passengers let down by cancelled flights in recent weeks.

Cork Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer, a member of the Oireachtas Transport Committee, proposed the airline’s Chief Executive Lynne Embleton and senior management appear in Leinster House after thousands upon thousands of passengers have been left stranded with numerous flights cancelled almost every day this summer.

The airline cites a spike in Covid cases amongst their staff and industrial action at some continental airports as the reasons behind the cancelled flights, but Senator Buttimer is keen to hear what is being done to address the issue.

Senator Buttimer said, “In the last week alone, more than 100 flights leaving from or departing to Dublin Airport have been cancelled. The vast majority of these, more than 70pc, are Aer Lingus flights. This affects thousands of passengers – families returning home, professional businesses looking to invest in our economy and much needed tourists for the hospitality industry.

“What are they doing to assist those left stranded or without a flight home? It is a horrendous experience for passengers who booked in good faith and were left grounded,” the Cork Senator said.

Issues pertaining to the Irish aviation sector are due to be discussed before the Transport Committee later this month.

Senator Buttimer added, “The Irish aviation industry is suffering serious reputational damage this summer. The international image for anyone wishing to travel here is not good.

“Aer Lingus must explain why they have suffered so many cancellations and what they are doing to help those affected.”