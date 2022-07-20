Three call outs within 5 days for Baltimore RNLI #WestCork

20 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Baltimore RNLI were called out to provide a medical evacuation earlier this afternoon from Cape Clear Island in West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 4.25pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a man on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour in Cape Clear Island at 4.50pm and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat. The lifeboat departed Cape Clear Island at 5.03pm and returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 5.35pm. The casualty was then handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Nigel Kehoe, and crew members Emma Lupton, Emma Geary, and Don O’Donovan. Conditions during the call-out were calm with a north to north westerly force 3 wind and a slight sea swell.

