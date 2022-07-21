15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Irish primary school teachers visit Brussels

21 July 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

A group of 21 Irish primary school teachers visited Brussels earlier this month, from 11 to 13 July to see the European Commission and the European Parliament where they met Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Irish MEPs. They also visited the Permanent Representation of Ireland to the EU.

The teachers participate in the Blue Star Programme, which teaches children aged 5-12 all about the EU and is run by European Movement Ireland.

The programme is funded by the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and supported by the European Commission and the European Parliament.

EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness with teachers Caroline Willoughby, St James NS, Bantry; Gillian Finn, Scoil Bhride, Douglas; Laura O Sullivan, Scoil Maria Assumpta, Ballyphehane

