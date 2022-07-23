Irish Water continues with essential West Cork works today

23 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Essential works are continuing in West Cork today with an interruption to Drinagh Water Supply expected into the evening.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to resolve an issue with the treatment process at the Drinagh Water Treatment Plant as quickly as possible.

The works, which began yesterday, have proven difficult and the disruption to the water supply has been extended until 8pm this evening. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

In the meantime, bottled water is available at Drinagh Co-op.

Speaking about the essential works, Irish Water’s Pat Britton thanked customers for their patience.

“This unplanned outage, which is affecting approximately 250 customers, is essential to safeguard the supply for the area. The works are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have, and we appreciate the patience of all our customers as we work to restore the water supply to all properties as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Our customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

