Future of Non GamStop Casinos: Bitcoin, E-Sports & Metaverse

26 July 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Entertainment

The future of iGaming and virtual reality go hand in hand for many industry experts! iGaming has undergone remarkable development in recent years and is now an enormously profitable business. The rapid growth is based on technological progress and innovative approaches. These core characteristics are responsible for the fact that the industry is always supplied with new innovations. Virtual reality in particular plays an essential role in this. Due to the emergence of the Metaverse, it is regarded as the next big stage for all areas of online gambling.

Virtual Reality at Non GamStop Casinos

Virtual reality could soon peak through the Metaverse and change non GamStop casinos forever. The industry has already adapted to the changes in many areas and has produced new concepts. But what exactly is the Metaverse?

The Metaverse resembles a digital alternative to the physical world and could herald Web 3.0. The term itself has existed since 1991 and goes back to the science fiction novel “Snow Crash” by Neal Stephenson.

In the real world, the Metaverse is just beginning. It is based on the Internet and enables people to live, interact and even act in a digital cosmos. The metaverse is therefore controlled by real individuals who help shape the digital cosmos – at least that’s the idea and the vision for the future. Although the latest technologies are already being used, it will still take some time before the Metaverse takes on the envisaged shape. However, a look into the future of non GamStop casinos looks extremely promising given the current trends.

Metaverse Non GamStop Casinos

Real casino atmosphere in a virtual space? What sounds like a dream could soon become a reality. What exactly the concept behind a Metaverse casino looks like is not really clear at the moment.

Assumptions go in the direction that it will be a perfect interaction of a non GamStop casino and a land-based casino. However, payment is not made with fiat currencies, but with cryptocurrencies. Their decentralized nature makes them ideal for the independent and free metaverse.

The present check shows how well transactions via digital currencies can work. In the so-called “Bitcoin non GamStop casinos”, players can use the cryptocurrency of the same name for deposits and thus gamble completely anonymously on the net. If you want to take a first look into the future yourself, you should pay a visit to the Bitcoin casinos.

Non GamStop NFT Casinos

While it’s unclear exactly what non GamStop casinos will look like in the Metaverse, NFTs are certain to play a crucial role. The non-fungible tokens have been on everyone’s lips for some time, but should not be confused with a digital currency. Instead, they are digital goods made unique by blockchain technology. Each NFT is accordingly unique.

Today there are already some non GamStop casinos that rely on NFTs. These mostly use the play-to-earn concept, which is an essential part of the Metaverse. The idea behind it: The users can also become active, participate in the development or design and even earn money themselves. So, players become a part of the Metaverse.

An Examples of NFT Casino Games:

Provider Evolution Gaming has presented a Megaways slot with NFTs as winning symbols, which allows players to earn their own money. This is a 6-reel, 7-row video slot designed in a colorful pixel world inspired by CryptoPunks NFTs.

Betting on eSports

In addition to online casinos, digital sports betting is currently experiencing enormous hype. In the United States in particular, the local online market is literally exploding. This is due to the liberalization that is gradually sweeping through the states, but sports betting on the Internet is also very popular in Europe.

In the meantime, people are not only placing their bets on traditional sports. The portfolio of offers has steadily expanded in recent years, from which e-sports in particular have benefited enormously. Competitiveness in video games has long been a booming industry. Many tournaments today surpass classic sporting events in terms of spectator numbers and overall budget. For a long time, however, there were no points of contact between e-sports and sports betting. It was only gradually that the various bookmakers recognized the potential of the still young industry and included e-sports betting in their portfolio.

The corona pandemic provided the decisive push. Due to the virus, all analog sporting events had to be canceled for a long period of time in the year it broke out – a horror scenario for non GamStop bookmakers. They were stripped of the foundation of their business, so they had to reinvent themselves. In e-sports, they found an alternative that was very well received by the gaming community.

Esports in the Metaverse?

E-sports in the Metaverse sounds difficult to imagine at first, but the foundation has long been laid. There are already some games that use the play-to-earn concept and rely on NFTs. The competitive aspect that defines e-sports may still be missing, but the metaverse and the realization of the idea is still in its infancy.

Fortnite shows how the change from a conventional video game to a Metaverse product can be completed. What was once a purely online multiplayer game is now so much more? For example, there are custom worlds that players can enter through private codes. Using this method, the game has already held several virtual concerts, for example. The player community had the opportunity to attend the digital spectacle in the game with their avatars. The game concept itself has moved into the background.

The whole process presents a tremendous opportunity for sports betting as well. Of course, e-sports must first be integrated into the metaverse. However, the current conditions already point to the direction in which things will go.