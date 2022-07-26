How to Bet on E-sports & Win?

26 July 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Although the classic casino games such as Blackjack have been played online for much longer, and because of this there are also enough reliable non GamStop casinos where you can play these games, this has not been the case for E-sports for very long. As a result, it is sometimes difficult to estimate which bookies and online casinos can be trusted: they do not have any reviews from players yet.

All over the world E-sports are experiencing a huge growth spurt and you read about it more and more in the mainstream media. For example, Fox regularly writes about eSports and the industry, and ESPN and Fox both already broadcast E-sports tournaments with some regularity. Analysts believe that E-sports will generate more than $1.5 billion in revenue by 2022.

Most Popular E-sports to Bet on

There are many E-sports to bet on: from real-time strategy games and the biggest multiplayer games in battle arenas to first-person shooters and EA Sports matches. And while many games come and go, the most popular games still remain DOTA 2, Counter-Strike GO and League of Legends.

Because E-sports has such loyal viewers, more and more prize money is also being invested by the various sponsors. To date, DOTA 2 in particular regularly breaks the records for the most prize money to be won in E-sports tournaments.

You also see more and more eSports growing in popularity that are akin to traditional sports competitions. For example, there are quite a lot of football fans who would like to see more matches live. Because this is not possible for the time being, more and more football fans are turning to eSports. FIFA is becoming more and more popular. In addition, American Football fans are increasingly betting on Madden NFL, and basketball fans are increasingly betting on NBA 2K tournaments.

In addition, there are also more and more games that resemble the existing most popular games, and are developed to compete with them. A good example of that is Valorant: a game that is a bit of an amalgamation of CS:GO, Fortnite and Overwatch . And while Valorant is indeed growing in popularity, so are the games it tries to compete with. The E-sports and online casino industries are experiencing a massive growth spurt and are still in their infancy where they look to be heading in the coming years.

Best Tips/ Strategies for Betting on E-Sports at Non GamStop Bookmakers

Now that you are all set to place your first eSports bet, we would like to give you some useful tips and strategies. With these tips you can significantly improve your chances of winning.

Tip 1: Go Through the Stats

Our first helpful tip is to analyze past matches and review the statistics. There is a lot to read from these statistics, so that you can significantly increase your chance of winning.

Tip 2: E-Sports Predictions

In addition to going through statistics and viewing previous matches, there are also websites that make predictions for matches. These are often professional gamers who understand the games and know exactly who the players are. By reading these predictions you increase the chance that you can correctly guess the outcome.

Tip 3: E-Sports Bonuses

As mentioned before, bookmakers often also offer bonuses to lure you to their platform. These are often handy bonuses that really help you. That is why we have listed the current bonuses of the various bonuses. Bonuses that they often offer are for example free bet, no deposit bet and risk free bet.

Free bet is a deposit bonus that you receive when you place your first bet. Think of an extra 20 euros bonus that you receive after betting your first 20 euros. No deposit bet is a deposit bonus that you receive without having to place a bet first. Risk free bet is a bonus where you get your money back when you lose a bet.

What Are the Most Popular teams to bet on in eSports betting?

There are many professional eSporters. These players are often affiliated with teams with which they participate in competitions. Some well-known E-Sport teams are, for example, OpTic Gaming, Serious Gaming and SK Gaming.

Which eSports leagues are the most popular?

The most popular games to bet on are League of Legends, CSGO, Dota 2, Fifa, Starcraft and Call of Duty. In addition, there are plenty of other games that you can bet on. For these games, large competitions are often organized around the world.

Can I get a bonus for eSports bets?

Non GamStop bookmakers often offer bonuses when it comes to betting on eSports. These bonuses range from free bet bonuses to risk free bet bonuses.

What sports other than eSports are good to bet on?

In addition to eSports betting, there are many more sports that can be bet on. Some other sports that can be bet on include basketball, darts, Formula 1 and MMA. We have written a ”betting on” article for every sport to provide you with all the information.