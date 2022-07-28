28 July 2022

By Tom Collins

Ballycotton RNLI assists pleasure boat with three people onboard to safety after engine failure south of Helvick Head

A 16.5ft pleasure boat with three people onboard that had suffered engine failure 17 nautical miles south of Helvick Head yesterday evening (Wednesday 27 July), was brought to safety by lifeboat crew from Ballycotton RNLI.

Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat The Austin Lidbury was requested to launch by Valentia Coast Guard at 6.50pm when the fishing boat suffered engine failure.

Conditions were calm and once on scene, the lifeboat crew assessed the situation. Alan Cott a voluntary crew member boarded the small boat and was able to get the engine started again. Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat crew made the decision to then escort the boat to the safety of Helvick harbour before returning to Ballycotton at 10.30pm.

Commenting on the callout Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat crew member Alan Cott said, ‘Thankfully conditions were very good and all three people were wearing lifejackets and had called for help as soon as they encountered engine difficulties. We would advise people to take the correct water safety advice for the activity they are taking part in and to always make sure they have a means of raising the alarm if things go wrong’.

The RNLI continues to provide an on call 24/7 search and resuce lifeboat service. To ensure peoples own safety in or on the water please adhere to the relevant water safety guidance for your activity. More information can be found at www.rnli.org.safety

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; Call 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH16 and ask for the Coast Guard.