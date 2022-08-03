Free Lectures, Walks and Workshops by Cork Nature Network for Heritage Week 2022

3 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Nature Network is offering a range of exciting and informative events as a part of the Heritage

Week 2022. With a mix of online and physical lectures, workshops and nature walks, there is a

fantastic range of opportunities for everyone to participate. All events are free to participate and

requires prior registration.

We have an amazing Butterfly and Wildflower walk which will help you become an expert in

identifying the beauty of the Irish flora and fauna. Or learn about Irelands cute little Hedgehogs and

how you can become a part of the Ireland Hedgehog Survey as a volunteer. Visit Beaumont Quarry

with Cork Nature Network experts to learn how a small group of volunteers have made a big impact

on the environment on a fun day out. We also have a lecture on how trees in urban areas are a

cornerstone for environmental conservation in the University College Cork. Or connect online to

Learn about grasshoppers, crickets, and katydids in Ireland.

Our amazing range of events and lectures will help you along your journey of better understanding

our environment. Join us along with Dr. Daniela S. M. Silva, Caoimhe Marron, Elaine O’Riordan,

Damaris Lysaght , Gill Weyman and Tara O’Donohue, industry experts and pioneers who will lead

these sessions.

Visit the Eventbrite page to learn more about each individual event https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/cork-nature-network-on-heritage-week-2022-917189