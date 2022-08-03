Free Lectures, Walks and Workshops by Cork Nature Network for Heritage Week 2022

3 August 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Cork Nature Network is offering a range of exciting and informative events as a part of the Heritage
Week 2022. With a mix of online and physical lectures, workshops and nature walks, there is a
fantastic range of opportunities for everyone to participate. All events are free to participate and
requires prior registration.
We have an amazing Butterfly and Wildflower walk which will help you become an expert in
identifying the beauty of the Irish flora and fauna. Or learn about Irelands cute little Hedgehogs and
how you can become a part of the Ireland Hedgehog Survey as a volunteer. Visit Beaumont Quarry
with Cork Nature Network experts to learn how a small group of volunteers have made a big impact
on the environment on a fun day out. We also have a lecture on how trees in urban areas are a
cornerstone for environmental conservation in the University College Cork. Or connect online to
Learn about grasshoppers, crickets, and katydids in Ireland.
Our amazing range of events and lectures will help you along your journey of better understanding
our environment. Join us along with Dr. Daniela S. M. Silva, Caoimhe Marron, Elaine O’Riordan,
Damaris Lysaght , Gill Weyman and Tara O’Donohue, industry experts and pioneers who will lead
these sessions.
Visit the Eventbrite page to learn more about each individual event https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/cork-nature-network-on-heritage-week-2022-917189