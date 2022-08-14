PHOTOS of IRONMAN Youghal #EastCork

Athletes taking part in the half Ironman swim during the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. The swim was the first part of IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland Cork on Saturday 13th August, which started at the Front Strand Beach in Youghal and finished at the Green Park, Youghal, after covering a distance of 1.9Km. Picture: John Hennessy
Connor and Ann Russell running in their IRONKIDS event which is part of the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. For the first time, IRONKIDS comes to Ireland and expands the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend in Youghal. Picture: John Hennessy
The start of one of the the IRONKIDS event which is part of the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. For the first time, IRONKIDS comes to Ireland and expands the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend in Youghal. Picture: John Hennessy
John and Isabel Philips, Youghal, finishing their IRONKIDS race which is part of the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. For the first time, IRONKIDS comes to Ireland and expands the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend in Youghal. Picture: John Hennessy
Declan Byrne, Vice President Head of Operations of the Ironman Group EMEA, Joanne Murphy, Ironman race announcer, and Sean O’Callaghan, Senior Executive Officer with Cork County Council, at the start line of the IRONKIDS event which is part of the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. For the first time, IRONKIDS comes to Ireland and expands the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend in Youghal. Picture: John Hennessy
David, Adam and Robert King with Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Deputising for The Mayor Of The County Of Cork, after finishing their IRONKIDS event which is part of the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. For the first time, IRONKIDS comes to Ireland and expands the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend in Youghal. Picture: John Hennessy
Athletes passing Youghal Lighthouse during the half Ironman swim at the IRONMAN Ireland Cork weekend, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. The swim was the first part of IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland Cork on Saturday 13th August, which started at the Front Strand Beach in Youghal and finished at the Green Park, Youghal, after covering a distance of 1.9Km. Picture: John Hennessy
Pad Joe Terry, Youghal, cheering on Ai Ueda, Japan, as she cycles up Windmill Hill, Youghal, during IRONMAN Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. Picture: John Hennessy
John O’Farrell, Midleton, on the 42km run during IRONMAN Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. Picture: John Hennessy
Ciara Geary, Youghal, decorating Windman Hill before the cyclists arrive at IRONMAN Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. Picture: John Hennessy
Roman Lacko, UK, listening to the crowd as he cycles up Windmill Hill, Youghal, during IRONMAN Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. Picture: John Hennessy
Eddie Crowley, Youghal, cheering Chris Mintern, Cork, as he cycles up Windmill Hill at IRONMAN Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. Picture: John Hennessy
Chris Mintern, Cork, first to the finish line at IRONMAN Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. Chris was competing on invitation from IRONMAN as no male pro athletes were allowed to race. Picture: John Hennessy
Joanne Condon, Waterford, cheering on George Martindale, UK, as he cycles up Windmill Hill, Youghal, during IRONMAN Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. Picture: John Hennessy
Declan Byrne, Vice President Head of Operations of the Ironman Group EMEA, Tim Lucey, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley, Deputising for The Mayor Of The County Of Cork, and Sean O’Callaghan, Senior Executive Officer with Cork County Council, at the finish of the swim and the start of the 180km bike race at IRONMAN Ireland Cork, hosted by Cork County Council, in Youghal, Co.Cork. Picture: John Hennessy