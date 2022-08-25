ALDI Unveils New Store in Clonakilty

25 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

ALDI’s 25th store in Co. Cork signifies an investment of €7.6M in the local area

ALDI’s nationwide expansion continues today with the opening of its new store in Clonakilty, Co. Cork, creating 20 new permanent jobs in the local area. Located on Inchydoney Road, Clonakilty, the store was officially opened today by Clonakilty Store Manager Peter Mullins. The new store is ALDI’s 25th to open in County Cork. ALDI now operates 151 stores around Ireland.

The spacious new 1,315sqm store features ALDI’s award winning Project Fresh layout and features wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings. There are 108 car park spaces available to ALDI shoppers, along with four free-to-use electric vehicle chargers and 22 bike spaces.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, powered by 100% green electricity and featuring solar panels on the roof of the store. It features ALDI’s new Electronic Shelf Labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels, meaning that stock or price changes can easily and quickly be communicated to customers.

ALDI is offering a wide range of special re-opening offers at its Clonakilty store including a Stand-up Paddle Board for just €199.99 (reduced from €279.99) and an LED Face Mask for just €29.99 (reduced from €54.99). There are lots more Specialbuys too – all at amazing prices!

Speaking at the store opening, Peter Mullins ALDI Clonakilty Store Manager said: “Our new store is fantastic news for local shoppers! The spacious design means it is easy for Clonakilty customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure the very best customer shopping experience.”

“Our promise to our Clonakilty customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value. Our Inflation savings campaign continues, and the goal is to remind shoppers about the savings they can make by swapping their weekly shop to ALDI.”

ALDI’s Investment in Co. Cork

ALDI has made a capital investment of €226 million in Co. Cork since opening ALDI’s first Irish store there in 1999. ALDI is the best paying supermarket in Ireland and currently employs over 1,000 full-time staff across the county.

Community Support

ALDI’s existing stores across Co. Cork are deeply involved in their local communities. To date, the stores have donated almost 290,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €365,000. Each store is also part of ALDI’s Community Grants network, with Cork Simon Community, CUH Children’s Hospital Appeal and Marymount Hospital & Hospice some of the several charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant last year.

In addition to supporting local charities, ALDI is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting 1M native Irish woodland trees by 2025, in collaboration with Green Belt. Almost 82,000 trees have been planted to date this year across Dromnagopple, Coolroe East and Gubeen, Co. Cork.

ALDI is also investing in a Deposit Return Scheme across its store network, with trials launched earlier this year across its Mitchelstown, Mallow and Naas stores.

Supplier Support

ALDI currently partners with 31 Irish food and drink producers across Co. Cork and spent €62 million with its Cork suppliers in 2021. ALDI is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of locally produced Irish products available at its stores. Last year, ALDI spent €1 billion with its Irish food and drink suppliers.

ALDI has invested more than €5.5 million in its Grow with ALDI supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in ALDI’s 151 stores.