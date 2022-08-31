World Green Building Week 2022 is coming to Cork

31 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This year, the Irish Green Building Council is kicking off World Green Building Week in Cork, with a visit to Mahon Point Shopping Centre on Thursday, 8th September at 12pm.

The building was the first in Ireland to achieve the BREEAM in use green building certification. The tour will include a presentation from John Whyte of BRE on how the certification was achieved.

The tour is part of a full week of celebrations for World Green Building Week 2022 organised by the Irish Green Building Council. The theme for this year is putting people back at the heart of our built environment while accelerating sustainability.

Other events include webinars and tours of some of Ireland’s most sustainable new commercial and residential buildings, with a specific focus on retrofit, CLT construction, circularity and urban regeneration

What? World Green Building Week 2022

Where? Across Ireland

When? 8th-18th September 2022

The programme includes:

Thursday 8 September | 12:00 – 14:00 | Tour

Tour of Mahon Point Shopping Centre, the first building in Ireland to achieve The BREEAM in use certification.

Saturday 10 – Sunday 18 September| Tour LEEDDublin 5K, a virtual course showcasing a variety of new LEED Platinum certified buildings in Dublin. Monday 12 September | 16:30 – 18:30 | Tour Tour of Teach Sprúis, a Dublin Terraced House constructed from Cross Laminate Timber Tuesday 13 September | 13:00 – 14:00 | Webinar Retrofitting the built environment for a net zero carbon future: Five experts will explore the process, strategies, and challenges of retrofitting existing buildings to net zero. Tuesday 13 September | 15:00 – 17:00 | Tour A 2-hour tour of Wren Urban Nest, the first Net Zero Carbon hotel in Ireland Wednesday 14 September | 13:00 – 14:00 | Webinar Routes to circularity: Creating a Circular Economy in Construction Wednesday 14 September| 16:30 – 18:30 | Tour Tour of new ESB offices in Fitzwilliam Street, next-generation sustainable office buildings. Thursday 15 September | 16:30 – 18:30 | Tour Tour of Dublin Landings, the first campus development in Ireland to achieve LEED Platinum certification on all five commercial buildings. Friday 16 September | 16:30 – 18:30 | Tour Tour of St Agatha court, derelict buildings renovated by Peter McVerry into high quality social housing.

More information at: https://www.igbc.ie/wgbw-2022-events/