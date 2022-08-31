Delays on Carrigaline road, Douglas as Irish Water work on new connections

31 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Douglas that the utility will commence works this week on the installation of new wastewater and water connections on a short section of Carrigaline Road (R609) south of the Douglas Pitch & Putt adjacent to Darraglynn Nursing Home. The works, which will take approximately two weeks to complete, will improve the water supply in the area.

Pedestrian management will be in place as well as a Stop and Go traffic system for the duration of works. Local and emergency traffic will always be maintained.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.