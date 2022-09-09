Chadwicks appoints Ger Farrell as Regional Director for Mallow and Midleton

9 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Business News

Chadwicks Group, which is a large builders’ merchants – also in control of the Cork Builder’s Providers brand – has the appointed of Ger Farrell as the new Regional Director for the South and Southwest region – covering the Chadwicks branches in Mallow and Midleton. The appointment comes during a period of sustained growth for Chadwicks Group and has been made as part of the firm’s full-service strategy to meet customer needs in an increasingly demanding market.

As the Regional Director for South and Southwest, Ger is responsible for managing, developing, and monitoring the performance of the branches under his remit and working with branch managers to ensure excellent levels of customer service are delivered. Other branches which fall under his responsibility include Ennis, Tralee, Waterford, Galway, Ballysimon, Nenagh and Clonmel.

Ger joined Chadwicks Group in 2014 as a Sales Executive. During his time at Chadwicks Group, he has worked across multiple functions in the business amassing experience in key leadership as well as customer-focused roles. Today, he has approximately 20 years’ experience in the construction industry, with specific expertise in business development, team leadership, change management, operations and sales management.

Patrick Atkinson, CEO, Chadwicks Group, commented on the announcement: