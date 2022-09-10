30 minute video on Heritage of Timoleague, West Cork

10 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

As part of the recent National Heritage Week, Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage commissioned a 30-minute YouTube video on the history of Timoleague with a special emphasis on the history of the famous abbey that dominates the village as well as the Church of Ireland church building and the Catholic Church.

There are a number of other interesting snippets of information also relating to the War of Independence period in the locality.

The script was researched and narrated by Diarmuid Kingston and Michael O’ Mahony, both founding members of Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage and the excellent camera work – including the use of a drone camera, and editing was by Donal J. O’ Driscoll. The video is top quality in terms of production and content and free to watch.

The famous exotic Church of Ireland interior – funded by a Maharaja of the princely state of Gwalior, south of Delhi – can be seen at 14 mins, 42 secs.