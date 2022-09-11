New Restaurant at 5 Star Hotel

11 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

East Cork Entertainment

Castlemartyr Resort is continuing its elegant refurbishment programme under the investment and guidance of new owners Dr. Stanley Quek and Peng Loh, with the installation of a new restaurant. Under the experienced management of Executive Chef Kevin Burke, ‘Canopy Restaurant & Bar’ promises diners the sense of outdoor dining in a stylish indoor setting serving modern Irish and European cuisine cooked using the finest ingredients many of which are locally sourced.

Executive Chef Kevin Burke has overseen the culinary offering at the five-star hotel since 2009 and prides himself on including a selection of the finest artisan and local produce on his inventive menus. At Canopy Restaurant & Bar, Chef Kevin is bringing in an ethos of relaxed dining centred around enjoyment. It’s the perfect venue for a get-together, whether with family and friends or for a relaxed romantic evening.

The new menus include a variety of delicious dishes made with a nod to European and Mediterranean cuisine coupled with age-old Irish cooking techniques and recipes. Dishes such as the beef Rossini with foie gras, black truffle and creamed cabbage or the roasted Munster lamb rump with fennel, mint salsa Verde and jus gras demonstrate the inventive fusion dishes that will feature.

The contemporary dining experience at Canopy Bar & Restaurant will offer guests the opportunity to experience the ‘Chef’s Table’ whereby guests can immerse themselves in all the action from the kitchen right through to service. This is a lively and enjoyable way to experience the action from the kitchen at Canopy Restaurant & Bar.

Outdoor dining is also a special affair at Canopy where the beautifully designed dining room, leads seamlessly to the new stylish outdoor terrace with views of the landscaped lawn and ancient countryside, just in time for late summer dining.

Mr. Brendan Comerford, General Manager said, “At Castlemartyr Resort, we are in the midst of a programme of investment and refurbishment that’s bringing this beautiful heritage resort to a standard that meets the needs of the modern tourist. We aim to offer our guests a wonderful and unforgettable stay with us.

Creating a dining experience with a difference was important and Chef Kevin Burke wanted to offer guests the luxury of fine dining, but in a relaxed, convivial atmosphere. The contemporary interior style leading to the outdoor terrace with its spectacular views is a special addition to this bespoke offering, adding to the social and relaxed surroundings.

We are delighted with Canopy and are looking forward to welcoming our guests and diners to experience it for themselves.”

Chef Kevin Burke said, “I hope our guests and visitors, enjoy what we are trying to do here at Canopy. I want people to enjoy the food, the atmosphere, and surroundings. We pride ourselves on our use of the wonderful ingredients available on our doorstep and hope to offer guests a taste of modern Irish cuisine in a social and modern setting.”

About Castlemartyr Resort

Nestled amid East Cork’s ancient Mitchell’s Woodlands is the luxury five-Star Castlemartyr Resort. Richly steeped in Irish history and situated on 220 acres, Castlemartyr Resort is home to the 17th century country manor house that sits adjacent to the ruins of an 800-year-old-castle.

With a storied history featuring Strongbow, Sir Water Raleigh and the Knight’s Templar, the Castlemartyr Resort was officially opened for guests in 2008. The ancient grounds and historic buildings were magnificently restored, offering 109 guest rooms and suites, and 38 luxury self-catering lodges for a distinctive guest experience at this heritage destination.

Castlemartyr Resort boasts an award-winning spa offering a menu of indulgent ESPA treatments and specialised wellness areas complementing the state-of-the-art fitness studio and swimming pool overlooking the gardens. The Castlemartyr Golf Course by the renowned designer Ron Kirby is unique in that it is an inland links-style golf course.

Guests can enjoy a special dining experience at the new Canopy Restaurant, which brings the atmosphere of outdoor dining, into a stylish indoor setting. Serving delicious food featuring the best of local ingredients on a modern Irish menu. The relaxed yet elegant Knights Bar offers light bites and is situated in a restored Chapel that forms the centrepiece of the Manor House.