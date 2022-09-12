Water off in parts of Cork City

12 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Possible disruption to supply for homes and businesses today

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Upper Killeens, Lower Killeens, Monard, Rathpeacon, Old Whitechurch Road, Blackpool, Kilbarry and surrounding areas that as part of the network improvement works being delivered in Kilbarry, there may be disruption to water supply from 7pm to 11pm on Monday, 12 September.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of the water supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00052781 and COR00052783.