Irish Water begin more works in Clonakilty to improve water supply

12 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

2.5km of new watermains & a step closer to a more reliable water supply

Irish Water is replacing 2.5km of problematic watermains in Ballinglanna, Clonakilty which will improve water quality for the community.

The project will commence in the coming days and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained: “Replacing these old and problematic pipes in Ballinglanna will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.

“With recent water restrictions, and the Water Conservation Order, the people of West Cork have been fantastic in how they have worked with us, and I want to thank them for their patience during this difficult time. We would ask for continued cooperation in conserving water during this challenging time.

“The constructing of 2.5km of new pipes is necessary for us to improve the water supply in the Ballinglanna area.

Steven added: “To complete the works in a safe and efficient manner, the L4020 road from Councamore to Ballinglanna will be closed until Friday, 28 October.

“Traffic will be diverted on the L4108 and L4020 towards Richfordstown and Ardeghane to Ballinglanna and will be sign posted locally. Local access will be maintained at either end of the works and emergency services access always maintained.

“During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €600 million up to the end of 2024 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

