Carrigaline Happenings

22 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Order Of Malta

Carrigaline Unit of the Order of Malta had a great night on Thursday September 8th when their senior members, cadets and their families held their awards night and the blessing of the vehicles and members . The blessing was imparted by Fr Pat Fogarty PP.

Minister for Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath TD and FF Councillor Seamus McGrath both presented Certificates and COVID medals to the members.

Carrigaline Order of Malta is very appreciative of the presence of Regional Director Comm Tony O Mara who attended the event and who is always very supportive of their unit.

Congratulations to their cadets Maeve who received Corporal of the Year, Katie who received Sergeant of the Year and Joey Kiely who received Cadet of the Year. Well done to the seniors who received their 10 year medals LT Pat Carroll, Sgt Eoghan Harrington, Cpl Mark O’Shea and Daniel Beausang and also the seniors who received their Papal medals. LT Pat Carroll, Clare Hickey, Michael Kelleher and Alison Broadhead.

Congratulations to the senior members who were promoted to the following ranks: Sgt Eoghan Harrington, Cpl Eoghan Simpson, Cpl Orla Harrington, Cpl Rebecca O’Reilly, Ajt Brenda Poole. Well done to the members who received the following awards: Jack Brennan Youth of the year and David Sexton Senior of the year.

Carraig Ag Caint

The Carraig ag Caint movement in Carrigaline whose aim is to get more Irish spoken in the parish is planning a programme of events for the year ahead. The Ciorcal Comhrá has recommenced after the summer break every Wednesday from 8.00pm to 9.00pm in the Carrigaline Court Hotel and 11.00am to 12.00pm at the Library. On Culture Night from 6.30pm to 8.30pm a Pop Up Gaeltacht will be on the riverside of the town park. A céad mile fáilte awaits you.

Culture Night

Carrigaline has a multiplicity of attractions this Friday for Culture Night. It is ‘One Night for All’ with multiple events running from the official opening at the Bandstand at 4.00pm until late. All are invited to come early, visit the many ongoing attractions and ongoing entertainment, all for free but please come.

Culture Night Céilí

To conclude Culture Night a free Community Céilí is being held in the GAA Pavilion from 9.00pm to 11.00pm. All are invited to the family event with live music.

Pioneer Lunch and Social

The annual Mid-West Region Pioneer lunch and social takes place next Sunday October 2nd at 1.30pm in Actons Hotel in Kinsale, music by Lee Sound. The four course meal includes soup, main course, desert and tea or coffee. Tickets €25 and they can be got from local Pioneer Centres or contact Sheila Murphy 021 4888 103 / 087 768 6112 or Aislinn Cogan 087 9699 488. Anyone needing a silver, gold or 60 year Pioneer pin or anyone wishing to join the Pioneers contact Aislinn 087 9699 488.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns had 80 employees from Pepsico with them last Friday September 8th for the morning when they did painting, planting, hedge cutting and more which is greatly appreciated by not alone the Tidy Towns but by the community at large, well done Pepsico. This week Tidy Towns are preparing for the Train Sculpture launch on Friday Culture Night. The County Council have installed the base for the train and Mick Wilkins is putting the finishing touches on the Sculpture. A team of volunteers has started autumn seed sowing in their new greenhouse “Potters Corner” where they have foxgloves, lupins and sweet pea sowed. Tidy Towns are awaiting the National Tidy Towns results which are delayed by a month this year. The volunteers are out every Wednesday evening at 7.00pm and Saturday morning at 9.00am.

Macra

The Macra year is back with a bang! Carrigaline Macra held their AGM in August electing the following members to their top table: Chairperson Eamon Hora, Secretary Jessica Kingston, Treasurer Richard Connolly, and PRO Bríd Ryder. Congratulations to James Browne and Deirdre O’Driscoll on their recent marriage wishing them a life full of health and happiness together. Well done to Bríd, Patrick, Richard, Richard, Rachel and Siobhan who competed in the Seandún round of bowling in the Planet, Blackpool on September 8th. Congratulations to Áine, Brid, Cormac and Rachel who won the Seandún round of Question Time in Belgooly on September 12th. Best of luck to them in the National Final in Limerick at the end of September. PRO Bríd Ryder said “It is sure to be a busy year full of events and social gatherings. Macra has something for everyone, from sport to drama to quizzes to farm walks. Come to one of our meetings or social events and find out more about us”. Make sure to check out their Facebook page (Carrigaline Macra) and Instagram account (@carrigalinemacra) to keep up to date with club activities. New members are always welcome.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise had a fabulous weekend of music and dancing with the Lajee Cultural group from Palestine who are on tour in Ireland. On Saturday last they played at a concert with them in the Nano Nagle theatre in Ballyphehane along with Comhaltas Baile Núis and many other acts. Sunday evening the branch hosted the young Palestinian Lajee Dancers and musicians to a Céilí and social in Douglas ICA Hall where the hosts and the visiting group interacted and each entertained with their own dance and music. All enjoyed pizza, cakes, tea, coffee and chat before bidding farewell. The adult music session continues in the open air on Blackrock Pier every Thursday from 7.30pm -9.30pm. The start-up date for the next season of classes is fixed for Wednesday September 28th in Gaelscoil na Dúglaise. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net.