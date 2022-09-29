Peter Mark honours Cork stylists for long-standing service

29 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Peter Mark has honoured 115 of its team for their valued contribution and long-standing service to the company

The Peter Mark Long Service Awards recognise employees from salons across the island of Ireland who have worked at Peter Mark for 10 years or more.

Of the 115 honoured, the average length of service was 14 years with years of service honoured ranging from 10 years to 55 years. Collectively they have over 1,900 years of experience in the hairdressing industry ranging from stylists to head office staff.

The Cork stylists awarded were:

Gwen Cleary (25 years), Peter Mark Winthrop Street

Susan Duggan (25 years), Peter Mark Wilton

Aisling Linehan (20 years), Peter Mark Blackpool

Adam Krol (15 years), Peter Mark Winthrop Street

Amerie O’Shea (15 years), Peter Mark Wilton

Agnieszka Ciesla (15 years), Peter Mark Douglas Court

Commenting on the Long Service Awards, Peter O’Rourke, CEO of Peter Mark said:

People are at the very heart of our business and our goal is to provide our team with a lifelong career in the industry by providing continuous professional development through our world-class training programme.

We have a strong track record in retaining our talent and I am so proud to honour 115 colleagues who have been with the business for 10 years or more. I would like to thank all our people for their continued passion, creativity and commitment to our business and I wish everyone continued success in their career.”

Peter Mark is Ireland’s leading hairdressing group with 66 salons on the island of Ireland employing almost 1,400 people in towns and cities.