Kanturk: Aldi to open 25th Cork store store

29 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The new store will be Aldi’s 25th in County Cork

Aldi Ireland will be “bringing the best prices in Irish retail and up to 25 new permanent jobs” to Kanturk, Co. Cork, following Cork County Council granting Aldi planning permission to build a new store. Expected to open in late 2023, the new store will see a substantial investment of €7M into the local area.

The development on Percival Street, near the town centre of Kanturk, will also create 80 jobs during the construction phase. The new environmentally friendly store will be powered by 100% renewable electricity and will be constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design.

The 1,315sqm store will feature 103 car parking spaces and 8 bike parking spaces, providing ample parking to customers, whether cycling or driving to the store. The development will also include a two-storey café / restaurant unit facing onto Percival Street with a high quality public realm area. The new access road will link Percival Street to the new Kanturk link road and will include a dedicated cycle lane, which will improve access to the town centre and the new national school. Aldi will also be investing in the future of Kanturk through the provision of four free-to-use electric vehicle-charging points.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said; “It is great news to get the green light from Cork County Council for our new Kanturk store. The local team are really looking forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to our Kanturk store. The store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi. Last year, we sourced €68.5 million of locally produced food and drink from Co. Cork based suppliers.”

The new store will be Aldi’s 25th in County Cork, with Aldi having this year submitted planning applications for Clonakilty, due to open in late 2022, and on Skehard Road, Blackrock, planned to open in 2024. Aldi’s Cork stores have donated over 211,000 meals to charity to date. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with the COPE Foundation, The Irish Cancer Society and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.