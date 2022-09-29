WATCH ONLINE: 1 day music festival at Levis Corner House, Ballydehob #WestCork

29 September 2022

What: SECRET SONG 22 is a one day music festival that will take place in Levis’ Corner House, Ballydehob, West Cork (which is run by former Fred the Band singer Joe O’Leary), on Sunday 2nd October.

It will be recorded Live at Levis Corner House Ballydehob

When: Available online 7:00pm, Monday 10th October 2022

Tickets €15 for online show

https://leviscornerhouse.com/product/secret-song-online-2/ (Link will be sent after the Live Event & will be made available to watch on 10th October – Link will remain active and can be rewatched)

More than 17 acts will perform throughout the house on the day in a very unique and intimate setting that is Levis, a family pub and home.

Secret Song Festival is exactly as it is titled – a Secret. On the day, everyone moves from room to room, to the back garden, from the Parlour, to the ‘Outback’ without knowing who is playing. They’ve even had ‘a gig’ in a cupboard. The performers themselves do not know who else is playing until the day. They are given (at best) a time and a place to be. Every year audiences take a leap of faith, and purchase tickets for the day, without knowing the names of the performers. Every year it sells out.

As usual, it will be followed by ‘Junior Secret Song’ on Monday morning, 3rd October, for the local schools in Ballydehob. Junior Secret Song is a ‘mini’ version of the festival, includes live performances from Secret Song Artists and open only to children.

Throughout the year Levis hosts over 100 live music events, with artists from all over the world. Unknown and known, all perform over The Shop Counter, Outback, On The Grassy Knoll.

Secret Song guests from previous years include: John Blek, Paddy Dennehy, Mick Flannery, Lisa Hannigan, Joan Shelley, Rozi Plain, Niamh Regan, Clare Sands, Lisa O’Neill, Saint Sister, Duke Special & many many more.

The Tickets for LIVE Secret Song sold out the evening they were made available to Levis Mailing List.

For those who were not lucky enough to bag a ticket, Levis’ will have a film crew recording all the performances to the very highest standards.

“We would love to stream live but this has been too challenging in the past due to wild west internet, time constraints, artist & audience considerations etc”

So in addition, on the 10th October – 8 days after the Live event, Levis’ will broadcast ‘The Secret Song 2022 Show’ – behind the scenes footage, chat and performances from all the Artists.

Tickets for the online show are €15. On purchase you receive a link and the show will be made available on the 10th October to enjoy and watch as many times as you like!

Live At Levis 2022 has been supported by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. Levis Corner House is a member of www.livevenuecollective.ie