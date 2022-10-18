26 local community groups received funding in the Ballyhoura Development area

18 October 2022
By Tom Collins
Local communities across the Ballyhoura area have received great news on funding allocations under the Community Centres Investment Fund
The Board of Ballyhoura Development have welcomed the funding allocations to local groups for the upgrade and development of Community Centres. Mary Laffan, Chairperson of Ballyhoura Development, welcomed the announcement, “Community spaces are central to life in communities across the area, offering places for people of all ages to meet up, socialise, work and recreate. It is heart-warming to see so many local groups benefit from the Community Centres fund, and it is a testament to the work of local volunteers and local voluntary groups.”
Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said, “I want to support these great local facilities, and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come.”
The Community Centre Investment Fund will support a range of local groups to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facilities. Projects supported include upgrades and improvements to heating systems, windows and doors, kitchen facilities, lighting systems, stage areas, toilet facilities and disability access. All groups are aiming to provide additional or better services for local communities.
Welcoming the funding allocations, Minister of State, Joe O’Brien said, “There has been huge interest in the fund, which has received a large number of applications, and the increased funding we have secured in the Budget will ensure that the new fund has the biggest impact possible in local communities nationwide.”
Successful communities across the Ballyhoura area include:
Ballyhea Parish €11,295
Dromina Community Council €23,406
Kildorrery Community Development Company €24,629
Mitchelstown Parish Church €24,400
Mitchelstown Scout Group €24,970
Ballinvreena Community Centre €16,138
Bruff Heritage Group €15,518
Caherdavin Residents Association €25,000
Cappamore Development Association €24,743
CARI Foundation €25,000
Colmanswell Community Centre €24,652
Croom Community Development Association €24,182
Doon Community Centre Limited €10,555
Fedamore Community Centre €15,000
Glenbrohane Community Association €22,553
Glenroe/Ballyorgan Community Council €25,000
Herbertstown Development Association €25,000
Hospital Family Resource Centre €21,917
Kilbehenny Community Centre CLG €12,000
Kilcornan Community Council €25,000
Kilfinane Community Council €24,402
Kilfinane Community Projects €24,743
Lough Gur Development Co-op €12,900
Meanus Social and Community Club €24,292
Murroe Community Council €25,000
Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council €24,500