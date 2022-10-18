26 local community groups received funding in the Ballyhoura Development area

18 October 2022

By Tom Collins

Local communities across the Ballyhoura area have received great news on funding allocations under the Community Centres Investment Fund

The Board of Ballyhoura Development have welcomed the funding allocations to local groups for the upgrade and development of Community Centres. Mary Laffan, Chairperson of Ballyhoura Development, welcomed the announcement, “Community spaces are central to life in communities across the area, offering places for people of all ages to meet up, socialise, work and recreate. It is heart-warming to see so many local groups benefit from the Community Centres fund, and it is a testament to the work of local volunteers and local voluntary groups.”

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said, “I want to support these great local facilities, and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come.”

The Community Centre Investment Fund will support a range of local groups to carry out refurbishments and improvements of their local community facilities. Projects supported include upgrades and improvements to heating systems, windows and doors, kitchen facilities, lighting systems, stage areas, toilet facilities and disability access. All groups are aiming to provide additional or better services for local communities.

Welcoming the funding allocations, Minister of State, Joe O’Brien said, “There has been huge interest in the fund, which has received a large number of applications, and the increased funding we have secured in the Budget will ensure that the new fund has the biggest impact possible in local communities nationwide.”

Successful communities across the Ballyhoura area include: