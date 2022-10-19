19 October 2022

Is Cannabis legal?

No. It is an offence to cultivate, import, export, produce, supply and possess cannabis in Ireland, unless you have Ministerial Licence. So far, the cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes has not been allowed in Ireland, and no licences have been issued for that activity. The Government has no plans to legalise cannabis.

The two most common active components found in cannabis are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).

is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis. Under the Misuse of Drugs legislation products containing THC are strictly controlled and possession is illegal, unless a licence is held. CBD is derived from cannabis. However, since it is not psychoactive it is not controlled under the Misuse of Drugs legislation, and does not require a Ministerial Licence. It can be bought many places, for example you can buy on Justbob.shop

Cannabis-Infused Edibles

The use of cannabis-infused edibles, such as jelly sweets, chocolates, cookies, and confectionery, is a relatively new trend in Ireland and indeed Europe. Any product infused with THC is controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/1984, and their possession is illegal.

Cannabis-infused edibles could be confused with regular confectionery due to the similarities utilised in packaging the products. An Garda Síochána encourages people who become unwell after consuming such product to seek medical assistance by dialling 999 or 112.

Even if you don’t realise a product contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), you would still test positive for consumption of a drug. For instance, if the Gardai performed Mandatory Intoxication Test on the roadside, a driver who consumed these products could be found positive for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, which would be subject to criminal proceedings.

