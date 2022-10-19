Free Speed Networking in Bantry #WestCork

19 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Free Event Takes Place 27th October at Maritime Hotel in Bantry

To help inspire women to “overcome their natural reticence to put themselves out there in business, and teach them how to network effectively to reach their business goals”, Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC) is hosting a free Speed Networking with networking expert Jean Evans on Thursday, 27 Oct. 2022 at 19:00 at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry.

“Whether you’re a career woman looking for the next opportunity or a businesswoman looking for more ideal clients, this is a wonderful opportunity to meet likeminded women, boost your networking confidence and build relationships that can help you move your career and business forward exponentially,”

said NIWC President Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing.

“You never know who in the room is the key to your next big opportunity, and best of all, it’s free to both members and non-members.”

Renowned networking expert and NetworkMe founder Jean Evans will share unique insights with attendees—even shy introverts like her or those who are simply reluctant to promote themselves—how to effectively network and grow in confidence both personally and professionally, which in turn helps careers and businesses flourish in a rising tide effect.

Register early to receive pre-event information, including hints and tips on Networking here. Participants are encouraged to bring a plus one too—such as a family member, friend or work colleague—to increase potential networking opportunities and support other women.

Refreshments will be provided. New members are always welcome. For more information email WestCorkMembership@NetworkIreland.ie

About Jean Evans

Jean Evans is an expert on all things networking which is why she founded NetworkMe. It is her passion, and one that is borne out of experience and plenty of trial and error, mistakes and mishaps. Through her blogs, podcast and social media channels, Jean shares tips, tricks, hacks and ideas on how to become an effective networker in business and in professional life.

About Network Ireland West Cork

One of Network Ireland’s newest branches, Network Ireland West Cork was formed in 2018 to help bring together businesswomen in what is both a large and remote area of Cork county. As well as organising monthly events incorporating guest speakers, workshops and networking, we publish a monthly Ezine and support and promote our members through our social media channels and PR team. Members have access to a private Facebook group and the national mentoring panel, which is made up of almost 50 businesswomen from across different industries throughout Ireland. They also can enter the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year awards.