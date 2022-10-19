Water off in Ballinlough

19 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in the areas of Centre Park Road, Monaghan Road, Marina Walk, Mill Road, Kennedy Quay, Albert Quay, Albert Road, Old Station Road, Anglesea Terrace, The Elysian, Birch Grove and surrounding areas that as part of network improvement works being delivered in Ballinlough there may be disruption to water supply from 7pm to 11pm on Wednesday 19th October 2022.

The works are being carried out in order to provide a more reliable water supply and improve security of supply across the network. Following the completion of improvement works and once water has been restored customers may experience cloudy water, if this happens please slowly run your kitchen cold water tap until the water clears. Do not use your washing machine, dishwasher, shower or any similar appliance until the water clears.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00054187