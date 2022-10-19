Free programme to help people living with bipolar disorder in Cork

19 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“The understanding of bipolar disorder remains very limited in Ireland’ – according to Stephen McBride of Aware

Aware, the national charity supporting people impacted by depression and bipolar disorder, has launched a new Living Well with Bipolar Disorder Programme, which will commence on Wednesday 26th October.

The free programme gives people with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder support, information, and new skills to understand and manage the condition effectively. Participants will also complete a personal wellness plan. The course is delivered over the course of eight weeks by an experienced mental health professional.

Aware’s Director of Services Stephen McBride said, “The Living Well with Bipolar Disorder Programme is the only course of its kind in Ireland and is a great step for increasing the supports available for people living with this very challenging condition. At a societal level, the understanding of bipolar disorder remains very limited in Ireland, and Aware is committed to helping people living with a diagnosis to learn methods that will help them to live well.” said Stephen.

Aware’s Living Well with Bipolar disorder takes place weekly on Wednesdays from 26 October to 14 December at the SMA Wilton Parish Centre, from 7.30pm-9.00pm. Register at aware.ie/livingwellwithbipolardisorder

Aware’s aim is to ensure that individuals across Ireland impacted by depression, bipolar disorder and other mood-related conditions know they are not alone and are provided with the knowledge, advice and tools they need to improve their well-being.

If you are impacted by depression, bipolar disorder, or other mood related conditions, you can contact Aware’s free support line 7 days a week from 10am to 10pm on 1800 80 48 48. See aware.ie. #WeAreAware.

About Aware

Aware is the national organisation providing support, education, and information services for those impacted by depression, bipolar disorder and other mood related conditions. Founded in 1985 the organisation developed in response to the clear need for information, understanding and support, both for individuals with a diagnosis of depression or bipolar disorder as well as family members supporting a loved one. Services include a Support Line, Support Mail and Support & Self Care Groups, along with a range of positive mental health programmes. For more information, please visit www.aware.ie