NEW MIDLETON BUSINESS: L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique in The Square

18 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Where: L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique, Unit 1, Coach House Lane, The Square, Midleton, Co. Cork, P25 VW77

Website: https://latelierboutique.ie/

L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique based in Midleton, Eas Cork boasts “a collection of smart, casual and stylish apparel and accessories”.

They source all clothing in Europe and everything is hand-picked to suit individual shapes and sizes. They also carry a range of garments for the fuller figure as well as a range of sustainably produced clothing. Their interesting shop has a rustic interior “representing a natural contemporary design”. Their motto is “Fashion is what you buy – Style is what you do with it”

Cork photographer Darragh Kane visited their premises this week.