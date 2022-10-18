15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
NEW MIDLETON BUSINESS: L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique in The Square

18 October 2022
By Tom Collins
East Cork Business

Where: L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique, Unit 1, Coach House Lane, The Square, Midleton, Co. Cork, P25 VW77
L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique based in Midleton, Eas Cork boasts “a collection of smart, casual and stylish apparel and accessories”.

They source all clothing in Europe and everything is hand-picked to suit individual shapes and sizes. They also carry a range of garments for the fuller figure as well as a range of sustainably produced clothing. Their interesting shop has a rustic interior “representing a natural contemporary design”. Their motto is “Fashion is what you buy – Style is what you do with it”

Cork photographer Darragh Kane visited their premises this week.

Ann O’ Driscoll, owner of the recently opened L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique in The Square, Midleton, who with her friend and colleague, Roz Spencer, together have created a beautiful and welcoming retail experience offering stylish, seasonal collections of smart and casual women’s clothing and accessories, all hand-sourced in Europe.
Photo Darragh Kane

Ann O’ Driscoll, owner of the recently opened L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique in The Square, Midleton, is seen here with her friend and colleague, Roz Spencer.
Photo Darragh Kane

Ann O’ Driscoll, owner of the recently opened L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique in The Square, Midleton.
Photo Darragh Kane

Ann O’Driscoll, owner of the recently opened L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique in The Square, Midleton, is seen here with her friend and colleague, Roz Spencer.
Photo Darragh Kane

Interior of shop
Photo Darragh Kane

Ann O’Driscoll, owner of the recently opened L’Atelier Stylist & Boutique in The Square, Midleton.
Photo Darragh Kane

