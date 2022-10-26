Pet Store raises funds for Cat and Dog charity

26 October 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Thanks to Maxi Zoo‘s Friendship Connects Campaign, which aims to raise vital funds, The Cat & Dog Protection Association (CDPA) will be able to save even more cats and dogs
This October, Ireland’s largest pet retailer, Maxi Zoo will raise vital funds to help the Cat & Dog Protection Association (CDPA) through their annual ‘Give Paw’ fundraising campaign.
Now, in its seventh year running the ‘Give Paw – Friendship Connects’ campaign, works with a different charity each year to raise vital funds.
This year will see Maxi Zoo – where pets are family, selling a pendant in 2 colour varieties; Gold and Anthracite. Each pendant will be sold for €2.50, with 100% of the profits being donated to the CDPA. This much-needed funding will allow them to promote, provide for and improve the welfare of cats and dogs through education, intervention, and rehabilitation.
The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland is a registered animal charity dedicated to reducing the suffering of cats and dogs in Ireland through rescue, fostering and Trap-Neuter-Return, community outreach and welfare programmes.
Anthony Cremin, Marketing Manager of Maxi Zoo Ireland said:
“Our ‘Give Paw’ campaign is one of the great initiatives we run at Maxi Zoo Ireland, it allows us to give back to animal charities, and helps us raise much-needed funds that will really make a difference. Through our Give Paw initiative, we raised €28,000 in 2021 and our target for this year is to raise €45,000 for our chosen charity partner CDPA.
Many of the animals that CDPA rescues are malnourished or sick, and one of their largest costs is their vet bills – by donating you are directly helping the most helpless and vulnerable animals regain their health.”
Noelle Long, Marketing Director from Maxi Zoo Ireland added:
“At Maxi Zoo, pets are like family to us, so one of our main goals as an organisation is to always support the work of animal charities as best we can. We are very proud of the funding we have raised to date with this initiative over the years, which has always been supported by our generous customers.
We want to encourage pet lovers nationwide to call into any of our stores across the country this October to pick up a pendant and help us make a difference.”