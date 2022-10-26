Pet Store raises funds for Cat and Dog charity

26 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Thanks to Maxi Zoo‘s Friendship Connects Campaign, which aims to raise vital funds, The Cat & Dog Protection Association (CDPA) will be able to save even more cats and dogs

This October, Ireland’s largest pet retailer, Maxi Zoo will raise vital funds to help the Cat & Dog Protection Association (CDPA) through their annual ‘Give Paw’ fundraising campaign.

Now, in its seventh year running the ‘Give Paw – Friendship Connects’ campaign, works with a different charity each year to raise vital funds.

This year will see Maxi Zoo – where pets are family, selling a pendant in 2 colour varieties; Gold and Anthracite. Each pendant will be sold for €2.50, with 100% of the profits being donated to the CDPA. This much-needed funding will allow them to promote, provide for and improve the welfare of cats and dogs through education, intervention, and rehabilitation.

The Cat & Dog Protection Association of Ireland is a registered animal charity dedicated to reducing the suffering of cats and dogs in Ireland through rescue, fostering and Trap-Neuter-Return, community outreach and welfare programmes.

Anthony Cremin, Marketing Manager of Maxi Zoo Ireland said:

“Our ‘Give Paw’ campaign is one of the great initiatives we run at Maxi Zoo Ireland, it allows us to give back to animal charities, and helps us raise much-needed funds that will really make a difference. Through our Give Paw initiative, we raised €28,000 in 2021 and our target for this year is to raise €45,000 for our chosen charity partner CDPA. Many of the animals that CDPA rescues are malnourished or sick, and one of their largest costs is their vet bills – by donating you are directly helping the most helpless and vulnerable animals regain their health.”

Noelle Long, Marketing Director from Maxi Zoo Ireland added: