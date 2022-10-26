Halloween in the West Cork village of Leap

26 October 2022

By Tom Collins

Leap Scarecrow Festival – 24th October – 6th November 2022

This Halloween the annual Leap Scarecrow Festival returns with a ghoulish programme of events. Now in its 7th year the West Cork festival was started by Rita Ryan in 2015 who wanted some craic agus ceol in the village for local people. From its small beginnings the festival has grown exponentially, attracting thousands of visitors a day as children and adults alike enter into the spirit of the competitions, donning their scariest costumes and creating scarecrows as varied as Worzel Gummidge’s many heads!

Scarecrows are entered into the competition every year by schools in West Cork, local businesses and individuals, this year a scarecrow is coming all the way from Cape Clear Island to compete for the top prize of €200. All are welcome to enter a scarecrow into the competition, registration is free and open until the 28th of October, the prize giving will be on Saturday 29th. Day time events for children include a puppet show, kids disco and a treasure hunt. Both Sunday evenings of the festival the witches congregate and dance with their broomsticks, a spectacle not to be missed. Adults can enjoy night time entertainment in the local pubs with live music, fancy dress parties and a show from magician and mind reader, Liam Sheehan. Check out their Facebook page for the full ghoulish programme of events https://www.facebook.com/Leap-Scarecrow-Festival-1681212748859720