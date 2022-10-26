Business broker ‘Deal Chasers’ expands into the Cork market

26 October 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Are you looking to sell your business?



Deal Chasers is an international business brokering company that was established in South Africa 5 years ago by Raal Nordin and has been trading in the Irish market for the past 4 years (2 of which were during the covid period and placed the business on hold) The company’s registered office is in Co. Tipperary with an office established in Dublin 7 in August 2021, and 42a Henry Street in Cork City in mid 2022.

With demand for Dublin businesses wanting to expand into Cork, Deal Chasers saw a gap in the market and opened an office early in June this year and has already facilitated numerous transactions based on Dublin chains expanding into the Cork marketplace, apart from assisting local sellers to sell to local Cork businesspeople.

Being International, Deal Chasers reports that it has already sold a number of going concerns to South Africans who have immigrated to Ireland. “South Africans are known to be true hardworking entrepreneurs and more often opt for rather buying an income than simply looking for employment”. Businesses they specialise in are take away shops, hair and nail boutiques, barber shops, restaurants, general cafe’s, car wash and valet centres, maintenance and service contractors including industrial manufacturing businesses.

Deal Chasers offers free desktop valuations. Raal Nordin MD can be contacted at Tel: 0818 183 037 – Web: www.dealchasers.ie – Email: valuemybusiness@dealchasers.ie or sellmybusiness@dealchasers.ie or buyabusiness@dealchasers.ie