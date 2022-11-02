ARTS: Launch of new Cork literary journal @HOWLWriting

2 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork’s newest literary journal HOWL New Irish Writing is launching HOWL ‘22 in Waterstones, Cork on Thursday, Nov 3rd at 6:30pm with readings from 12 contributors.

Founded in 2022 by UCC Creative Writing graduates Róisín Leggett Bohan and Lauren O’Donovan, HOWL New Irish Writing is an annual curated collection of stories and poems from 62 contemporary Irish writers. Róisín and Lauren also led the team that published The Same Page Anthology in 2021. Funded by UCC, The Same Page Anthology featured 43 Irish writers and all proceeds were donated to The Sexual Violence Centre, Cork.

HOWL ’22 features emerging voices along with established, award-winning writers such as Bernie Crawford, Philip Davison, Maurice Devitt, Paul Duffy, Mike Guerin, Kevin Higgins, John Liddy, Claire Loader, Paul Maddern, Katy Mahon, John Mee, Sinead McClure, Luke Morgan, Dairena Ní Chinnéide, Mary O’Donnell, Molly Twomey, Poetry Ireland’s Introduction Series ’22 poet Meg Mulcahy, The Irish Writers Centre young delegate for fiction Caitlin Young, along with 44 other excellent writers.

HOWL is proud to feature poems and stories in both Irish and English. Award-winning poet Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh was the Guest Editor as Gaeilge for HOWL ’22.

Everyone is welcome at the launch of HOWL ‘22 in Waterstones, Cork at 6:30pm on Thursday, Nov 3rd. More information is available at HOWL’s website at https://howlwriting.ie