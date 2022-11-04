Cork HQ’ed Irish Primary Principals Network annual conference

4 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN) was established in 1999. Its headquarters happens to be in a random Cork location – rather than Dublin – in a modern building on a rural road next to a waterworks between Glanmire and Glounthaune in Cork. Regardless of this random fact, this year there will be much to discuss when the IPPN annual principals’ conference takes place from 16th to 18th November 2022 at the INEC and Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

More than 1,000 school leaders, education sector officials and other stakeholders and guests will attend the event, as well as 140+ exhibitors at the Education Expo.

As well as IPPN CEO Páiric Clerkin and president Brian O’Doherty, keynote speakers include former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin, entrepreneur Chanelle, Lady McCoy, director of the Centre for School Leadership Mary Nihill and director of the National Council for Education Arlene Forster. The theme of the event is REAL: Reflective, Empowered, Authentic Leadership, which will be addressed by each of the speakers. 23 seminars and Leadership Pathways sessions will be held over the course of the three-day event.

At the conference, IPPN will launch its report on Sustainable Leadership, with findings relating to health and wellbeing of school principals, how they rate the sustainability of their role and the factors that impinge on it. The report discusses the current reality of the leadership role, what constitutes effective leadership and core purpose, preparation for leadership, recruitment, sharing and supporting leadership, time and space to lead, and governance. It sets out recommendations relating to each of these themes.

Also being launched at the event is the new recruitment portal on EducationPosts.ie, hosted by IPPN, which will reduce the administrative burden associated with the recruitment process. It will initially be available to the primary school sector.

