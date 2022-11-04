Thinking of Raising the Value of Your Home This Year?

4 November 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Increasing a home’s sale price and value necessitates some effort but can be rewarding. Putting money into your kitchen and bathroom is a good starting place. However, you can do more, like upgrading the lighting in the rooms or changing the room colours.

However, a good starting point is to clean and declutter and decide on a budget. Some improvements only enhance the comfort of your home but not its sale price.

If you consider selling your home sometime in the future, keep reading to see which changes pay off and which do not.

Change bedrooms’ colours

You most likely know how important colours are in everyone’s lives; they can literally lift or lower your mood. Some people enjoy summer because of the bright tones they see, others find comfort in the grey and white of winter, and many enjoy autumn because it is earthy and blends well with nature. And since you spend so much time indoors, why wouldn’t you listen to your needs and recognize the value of colours and comfort when you’re at home?

Colour is among the most important factors to consider when designing an aesthetically pleasing bedroom that induces feelings of relaxation, meditation and sleep. The chosen colour pallet impacts every design area, from bedding to flooring.

Over 38% of homeowners intend to repaint their houses this year, according to the Rated People’s 2022 Home Improvement Trends study. Data research has shown which bedroom colours people are looking for online. The perennially common and popular green bedroom is #1, with over 14,000 Google queries monthly. More daring selections come farther down the list, with black, pink, and teal all featuring in the top 10. Other preferred colours are the following:

White

Blue

Yellow

Navy

Purple

Grey.

Invest in new kitchen cabinetry

Unsurprisingly, the kitchen is one of the most significant factors for prospective home buyers. And, if you have time and the financial resources, why not take advantage of them?

People redesign their kitchens by installing new kitchen cabinetry for several reasons:

They’re bored with the kitchen

They have some money and want to use it to good use

They know that a new design and cabinetry can increase the cooking area’s functionality and home’s sale price.

Most of the time, a renovated kitchen will increase the value of your property. Buyers are ready to spend extra for high-end finishes and careful renovations, which is no surprise, because everybody wants an upgraded kitchen.

However, if you’re on a budget or are too busy to install complete kitchen units, the experts from Kitchen Warehouse LTD have a great solution – replacement kitchen doors. This is a good alternative to new cabinetry if you like your kitchen layout but the doors look worn out. Increasingly more people choose to refit kitchen cabinet doors to their existing cabinetry because this is a fast and easy upgrade to their kitchen and because there are an incredible number of models and colours available, ranging from gloss acrylic to matte acrylic. However, if there are major problems with your kitchen, such as mould, it is wise to replace the affected kitchen units because it can spread quickly and harm your respiratory system.

Avoid upgrades that don’t add value

Invisible renovations are costly initiatives that enhance the quality of life in your home, but not many potential homebuyers notice or care about them. It’s fantastic if you upgraded the HVAC system or plumbing, but many visitors believe these systems are already functioning well. They are unlikely to pay more only because they were freshly installed.

You are wise to make these improvements to your house; just don’t expect to recoup your investment when selling. It’s safe to consider these changes as part of routine maintenance and not a rewarding investment in terms of the sale price.

For example, while wall-to-wall carpeting, or fitted carpeting, may still be listed as a selling element in real estate ads, it is becoming increasingly unpopular among house purchasers. People are moving away from carpeting due to the fact that some see it as an allergy hazard—a severe issue for many, particularly for families with children because its manufacture uses hazardous chemicals.

Not only will you not recuperate the expense of fitted carpeting, but you might also lose time with this project. If carpet is the predominant flooring throughout the rooms, it may actually depreciate your house’s value.

Remodel the bathroom

Choose a design that meets your vision as well as your DIY skill set before you begin redesigning the bathroom.For a totally refreshed bathroom, you might want to do the following tasks:

Remove all bathroom fixtures

Install the new shower or tub

Install the new flooring

Hang the drywall and begin painting

Install cabinets and vanity

Replace lighting

Connect plumbing.

After you finish with these, you can begin decorating. Consider installing the trim around the space, as this is the finishing touch for many bathroom makeovers, providing the final detail that makes your bathroom feel finished. Personalise the area with wall art, bathroom accessories, stylish storage containers, and window coverings, and take a nice bath afterwards to enjoy your newly renovated area!

Update lighting

Regarding lighting, layers are crucial, and it’s usually nice to have at least three light sources in each location, including the entryway and powder room, for optimum balance. Lower the wattage of the bulbs and the diameter of the fixtures in tiny places to accommodate fewer square feet. Just don’t forget the accent layer because it draws attention to the extra touches that complete your rooms.

Dimmers, too, can transform the ambience of a room. Install dimmer switches in as many rooms as you like to obtain additional control over your lighting. They can help save on your electricity bill while being used to balance natural and artificial light.

All in all, home remodelling can be a fun project, assuming you use common sense when spending the money. Also, don’t forget to be realistic and fix essential problems before jumping on accessories and wall art.