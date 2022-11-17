Cork-Dublin Motorway tolls increase – due to inflation

17 November 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Bad news if your drive from Cork to Dublin, or even Cork to Fermoy – an increase in toll fees
According to Transport Infrstuurecure Irland (TII) all tolls on the national road network are regulated through inflation (CPI) and cannot go above inflation. The body has announced a price increase with effect from 1st January 2023 on various routes.
As regards the M8 Cork-Dublin Motorway the new prices range from 10 cent to 50 cent higher.
|VEHICLE CLASS
|2022 TOLL
|2023 TOLLS
|M8
|Motorcycle
|€1.00
|€1.10
|Car
|€2.00
|€2.10
|Bus
|€3.50
|€3.80
|LGV
|€3.50
|€3.80
|2/3 Axle
|€4.90
|€5.40
|4 Axle
|€6.30
|€6.80