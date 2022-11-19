Cork-based ‘Gabadoo’ wins in Product/Service category at Technology Ireland Industry Awards

19 November 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Cork winner at 2022 Annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards
Cork brand “Gabadoo” has won the “Tech 4 Good – Product/ Service Award” category at the Annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards. The website of the relatively new digital health start-up has limited information, but a search of the Companies Registration Office indicates that “Gabadoo Ltd” was incorporated in March 2022. Meanwhile, the owner of the “Gabadoo: trademark is a company called “My OT and Me Ltd” according to the Intellectual Property Office of Ireland. That company was incorporated in May 2019 and is associated with Occupational Therapist Jess Kennedy. The brand is certainly one to watch and it is positive to see a tech startup in Cork enjoying the spotlight so early on.
This year marked the 30th year of the Technology Ireland Awards which celebrate the best and brightest of Ireland’s technology companies. EY Ireland sponsors the event. MCO (MyComplianceOffice) secured that highest title at the black-tie gala Awards Ceremony in the Mansion House, Dublin
Full list of winners:
- Technology Ireland Company of the Year: MCO (MyComplianceOffice)
- Technology Ireland Person of the Year: Geraldine Magnier
- Emerging Company of the Year: Protex AI
- Outstanding Achievement in International Growth: Nutritics
- Technology Innovation of the Year: Protex AI
- Digital Technology Services Project of the Year: FINEOS
- Women in Tech Initiative of the Year: STEM Passport to Inclusion
- Tech 4 Good – Product/ Service Award: Gabadoo – based in Bishopstown, Cork
- Tech 4 Good – Community Award: Fujitsu Ireland
- Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award: Foodprint by Nutritics
- Excellence in Talent Development: Fidelity Investments Ireland
- Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year: OpenIreland at CONNECT, Trinity College Dublin
Commenting on the recent global slowdown in the technology industry, Technology Ireland Director Una Fitzpatrick said:
“The tech sector has grown at a phenomenal rate of 30% the past two years. However, we are now seeing this rate of growth slow. This slowdown in the global technology sector has been forecasted, and we in Technology Ireland flagged this to Government in our budget submission in August this year. The technology sector is still growing in Ireland albeit at a slower rate, with many companies still choosing to locate, invest and hire here. There is significant demand for tech talent amongst many member companies, in particular the Irish tech SMEs”.