Cork-based ‘Gabadoo’ wins in Product/Service category at Technology Ireland Industry Awards

19 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork winner at 2022 Annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards

Cork brand “Gabadoo” has won the “Tech 4 Good – Product/ Service Award” category at the Annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards. The website of the relatively new digital health start-up has limited information, but a search of the Companies Registration Office indicates that “Gabadoo Ltd” was incorporated in March 2022. Meanwhile, the owner of the “Gabadoo: trademark is a company called “My OT and Me Ltd” according to the Intellectual Property Office of Ireland. That company was incorporated in May 2019 and is associated with Occupational Therapist Jess Kennedy. The brand is certainly one to watch and it is positive to see a tech startup in Cork enjoying the spotlight so early on.

This year marked the 30th year of the Technology Ireland Awards which celebrate the best and brightest of Ireland’s technology companies. EY Ireland sponsors the event. MCO (MyComplianceOffice) secured that highest title at the black-tie gala Awards Ceremony in the Mansion House, Dublin

Full list of winners:

Technology Ireland Company of the Year: MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

Technology Ireland Person of the Year: Geraldine Magnier

Emerging Company of the Year: Protex AI

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth: Nutritics

Technology Innovation of the Year: Protex AI

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year: FINEOS

Women in Tech Initiative of the Year: STEM Passport to Inclusion

Tech 4 Good – Product/ Service Award: Gabadoo – based in Bishopstown, Cork

Tech 4 Good – Community Award: Fujitsu Ireland

Tech 4 Good – Sustainability Award: Foodprint by Nutritics

Excellence in Talent Development: Fidelity Investments Ireland

Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year: OpenIreland at CONNECT, Trinity College Dublin

